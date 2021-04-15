Catholic World News

Ban children and young people from extraordinary form of the Mass, Jesuit writer urges

April 15, 2021

» Continue to this story on RNS

CWN Editor's Note: Father Thomas Reese, SJ, is former editor of America magazine; President Obama appointed him to the US Commission on International Religious Freedom. Father Reese also called for “more and better Eucharistic prayers.” and said that bishops’ conferences should examine whether deacons and laity may hear confessions and anoint the sick.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!