Ghana’s bishops deplore ritual killings

April 15, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Two teenagers who engaged in the brutal ritual murder of a boy said they were inspired by an animist priestess, who has been arrested. In 2013, the ritual murder of disabled children was banned.

