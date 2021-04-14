Catholic World News

Hebei closes nuns’ orphanage for the disabled

April 14, 2021

AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: Hebei (map) is located in northeastern China. “The prohibition on contact with minors under the age of 18 suggests that the authorities are applying the New Religious Regulations, which prohibit the evangelization of minors,” AsiaNews reported.

