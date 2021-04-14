Catholic World News

Pontifical academy concerned about neo-populism

April 14, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Many nations are threatened by populism fueled by the media and fake news,” the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences said in its overview of a webinar on Pope Francis’s third encyclical letter, Fratelli tutti. “In some contexts, the basic human rights to freedom of thought, conscience and religion, expression and association are not respected.” The Vatican’s Dicastery for Communication has highlighted one of the speeches, “Fratelli tutti and the challenge of neo-populism,” by Rodrigo Guerra López.

