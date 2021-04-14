Action Alert!
Pope expresses closeness to victims of violence in southern Colombia

April 14, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Over 175,000 civilians have lost their lives in the Colombian conflict, which began in 1964. Five years after a peace agreement between the Colombian government and the main rebel group, the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), “dissident FARC rebels, leftist guerrillas, drug-trafficking groups and right-wing paramilitaries are all battling for control of the lucrative cocaine and illegal mining markets,” the report notes.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

