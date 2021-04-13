Catholic World News

Italian magistrate orders arrest of suspect in Vatican real-estate scandal

April 13, 2021

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: An Italian magistrate has issued a warrant for the arrest of Gianluigi Torzi, a key figure in a Vatican real-estate scandal. Torzi was arrested by the Vatican last year and charged with fraud, but a British court last month said that the Vatican’s case against him was marked by “appalling” errors and omissions. In the new warrant for his arrest, the Italian magistrate found that Torzi had undertaken “fraudulent operations”—apparently with the cooperation of the Vatican Secretariat of State.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!