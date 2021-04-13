Catholic World News

Minnesota bishop resigns after Vatican investigation

April 13, 2021

» Continue to this story on Catholic Herald

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Michael Hoeppner of Crookston, Minnesota, has resigned, at the request of Pope Francis, after a Vatican investigation into charges that he had covered up sex-abuse complaints. Although the Vatican did not give any reason for his early resignation, the Crookston diocese disclosed that it came after an investigation under the terms of Vos Estis, conducted by Archbishop Bernard Hebda of St. Paul—Minneapolis. Bishop Hoeppner is the first prelate to resign as the result of a Vos Estis investigation.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!