Former Cincinnati auxiliary bishop who withheld abuse information named pastor of 2 parishes

April 13, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: In May 2020, Pope Francis accepted the resignation of Auxiliary Bishop Joseph Binzer. A 2019 investigation revealed that Bishop Binzer had withheld information about reported sexual abuse by a priest.

