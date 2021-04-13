Catholic World News

Priest who leads elite Jesuit school is fired over sexual misconduct charges

April 13, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Father Daniel Lahart, SJ, the president of Regis High School in New York since 2016, “engaged in inappropriate and unwelcome verbal communications and physical conduct, all of a sexual nature, with adult members of the Regis community, including subordinates,” the chairman of the school’s board of trustees announced.

