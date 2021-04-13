Action Alert!
Catholic World News
Catholic World News

Chaldean Patriarch calls for a ‘secular and civil’ Iraqi state

April 13, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “It is not true that the secular system is opposed to religion; on the contrary, the civil system does not deprive people of the right to practice their faith according to personal conviction and, at the same time, it does not oblige them to profess a religion,” said Cardinal Louis Raphaël I Sako. Islam is Iraq’s official religion, and 98% of Iraqis are Muslims.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

