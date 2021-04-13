Catholic World News

Catholic conservative candidate wins Ecuador’s presidential election

April 13, 2021

» Continue to this story on AFP

CWN Editor's Note: The South American nation of 16.9 million (map) is 84% Catholic and 11% Protestant. “I have my personal position, but as president of Ecuador I will have to recognize that there are 17 million Ecuadorans with different ways of thinking,” Guillermo Lasso says of abortion.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!