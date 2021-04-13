Catholic World News

US, India lead world in priestly ordinations

April 13, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: According to recently released Vatican statistics, the world’s Catholic population continues to rise amid a decline in the number of seminarians and sisters. In 2019, the nations with the highest number of priestly ordinations were India (415), the US (415), Nigeria (410), Brazil (390), and Italy (317). The nations with the highest number of baptisms of children under 7 were the Philippines, Mexico, Brazil, the US, Colombia, and Argentina.

