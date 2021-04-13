Action Alert!
Catholic World News

Church in Malta concerned over push to legalize marijuana

April 13, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Catholicism is the state religion of the Mediterranean nation of 457,000 (map). 96% of residents are Christian, and 94% are Catholic.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

