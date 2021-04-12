Catholic World News

London police ‘regret’ disrupting Good Friday liturgy

April 12, 2021

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: A London police superintendent visited Christ the King church to acknowledge that “many people were very upset by what happened on Good Friday and we deeply regret that.” Police had disrupted liturgical services in the parish, which serves Polish Catholics, and sent the congregation home, citing Covid rules. Bishop John Wilson of Southwark, who accompanied the police official to the church, said that the Church is “committed to enabling freedom of worship for everyone, in safe and secure environments,”and expressed a desire to “move forward in friendship.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!