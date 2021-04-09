Catholic World News

Vatican Museums to reopen in May

April 09, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican Museums, which have been closed because of the Covid epidemic, are scheduled to reopen during the first week of May. Visitors will be required to follow strict safety protocols, wearing masks and preserving social distance.

