Catholic World News

Kazakhstan law bans all distribution of religious material

April 09, 2021

» Continue to this story on Forum 18

CWN Editor's Note: In Kazakhstan, “People don’t have the right to distribute religious materials in any form whatsoever,” a government minister explains. In the first four months of 2021, 17 people have been fined for violation of the country’s strict law banning religious materials.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!