Cardinal Woelki: Strengthen canon law on clerical abuse

April 09, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Canon law on how to deal with priestly sexual abuse must be changed,” said the Archbishop of Cologne. “It needs tightening, that is, the rulings must be made clearer and more explicit.”

