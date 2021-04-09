Catholic World News

British court says removal of Franklin Graham bus ads violated religion and speech rights

April 09, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Complaints about Graham’s bus ads “predominantly referred to his views on homosexuality and same-sex marriage as being offensive,” according to the report.

