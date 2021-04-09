Catholic World News

Vatican foreign minister reiterates Holy See’s opposition to anti-Semitism

April 09, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Vatican’s Secretary for Relations with States, made his remarks in a video for the Israeli embassy to the Holy See’s media campaign to combat anti-Semitism.

