Catholic World News

Notre Dame to require students to be vaccinated for Covid

April 09, 2021

» Continue to this story on University of Notre Dame

CWN Editor's Note: “Requiring students to be vaccinated for COVID-19 is a new and important addition to our health policies, one that we believe will enhance public health at Notre Dame and in our community,” said Father John Jenkins, CSC, the university’s president since 2005. The university pledged to “accommodate documented medical or religious exemptions.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!