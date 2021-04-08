Catholic World News

Cardinal Burke: Catholic officials who promote abortion guilty of apostasy

April 08, 2021

» Continue to this story on Cardinal Burke's web site

CWN Editor's Note: “The reception of Holy Communion by those who publicly and obstinately violate the moral law in its most fundamental precepts is a particularly grave form of sacrilege,” writes Cardinal Raymond Burke. Explaining that he has received many inquiries about the question, the cardinal suggests that Catholic public officials who promote abortion are guilty of apostasy, and might also be accused of heresy. “Clearly, no priest or Bishop can grant permission to a person who is in public and obstinate grave sin to receive Holy Communion,” he insists.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!