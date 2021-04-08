Catholic World News

Paris archbishop takes action against priest for ignoring mask mandate

April 08, 2021

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Michel Aupetit of Paris has opened canonical disciplinary proceedings against a traditionalist priest for failing to enforce archdiocesan safety mandates during an Easter Vigil liturgy. The archbishop took action after Paris police announced their own investigation, citing the parish of Ste. Eugene-Ste. Cecile for “endangering the lives of others” by allowing parishioners to participate in the liturgy without wearing masks.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!