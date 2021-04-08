Catholic World News

Indianapolis Archdiocese: Government cannot interfere in mission of Catholic schools

April 08, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “If the First Amendment means anything, it means the government can’t punish the Catholic Church for asking Catholic educators to support Catholic teaching,” Luke Goodrich of the Becket Fund said after a judge ruled that a former employee, fired after her same-sex marriage, may proceed with a discrimination suit against the archdiocese.

