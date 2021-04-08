Catholic World News

31 US Catholic organizations encourage public to get vaccinated, call for equitable global distribution

April 08, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The common good “requires that we make vaccine access equitable globally since we can only defeat this virus here if we defeat it everywhere,” said Sean Callahan, president and CEO of Catholic Relief Services.

