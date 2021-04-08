Catholic World News

El Paso diocese raises in-person Mass capacity to 50%

April 08, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: In the month following Gov. Greg Abbott’s announcement of the end of all state Covid restrictions, Bishop Mark Seitz maintained a 25% capacity limit.

