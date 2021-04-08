Catholic World News

Assyrian monk sentenced to 2 years in a Turkish prison after giving visitors a piece of bread

April 08, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Father Aho will serve 25 months in prison for providing ‘help to a terrorist organization,’” AsiaNews explains. “The trial was held without journalists and [the] public.”

