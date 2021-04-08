Catholic World News

Pope prays for flood victims in Indonesia, East Timor

April 08, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Pope offered his prayers at the conclusion of his April 7 general audience and also recalled the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace: “I hope that this might set in motion once again the experience of sports as a team event, to promote dialogue through different cultures and peoples.”

