Health is a matter of justice, Vatican statement argues

April 07, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: In a message for World Health Day, April 7, the Vatican’s dicastery for Integral Human Development argues that health care is a matter of justice. “Health inequalities are unfair,” says the document, “but they are also preventable through strategies that aim to ensure equal access to health care.” The document is signed by Cardinal Peter Turkson, the prefect of the dicastery.

