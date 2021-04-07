Catholic World News

Russian prelate: Orthodox Church will not change date for Easter

April 07, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Metropolitan Hilarian, the chief public-affairs official of the Russian Orthodox Church, has brushed aside suggestions that Christian groups should find a common date for the celebration of Easter. The Russian Orthodox Church, he said, has “no intention” of changing its calendar, and the search for a common date “is not on the agenda of the Orthodox Church.”

