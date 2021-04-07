Catholic World News

New York’s Cardinal Dolan: ‘time to get back to Sunday Mass’

April 07, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: In a column for his archdiocesan newspaper, Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York writes: “It’s time to get back to Sunday Mass!” Noting that many people have resumed ordinary trips to restaurants, stores, and soccer games, the cardinal says that Easter is “time to get back.”

