European Catholics fear erosion of religious freedom across continent

April 07, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “There are real anxieties that the lockdowns are being exploited as a pretext for new restrictions,” said Antoine Renard, international administrator of France’s Association of Catholic Families.

