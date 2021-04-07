Catholic World News

Pray for those who risk their lives to fight for human rights, Pope says in video

April 07, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: “Let us pray for those who risk their lives while fighting for fundamental rights under dictatorships, authoritarian regimes and even in democracies in crisis, that they may see their sacrifice and their work bear abundant fruit,” Pope Francis said in a brief video devoted to his April prayer intention.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!