Prelate sees need to ‘turn ourselves into missionaries now’

April 07, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Andrew Cozzens chairman of the bishops’ Committee on Evangelization and Catechesis, said that “there are real questions about whether people will come back to Mass after COVID vaccines are common . . . The time for cultural Catholicism is dead, and even cultural religiosity. It’s just dying, and unless people are intentional disciples, as Jesus actually calls us to be, people won’t come to church.”

