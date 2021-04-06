Catholic World News

Newark Archdiocese let priest work after 1 abuse allegation—now there are 2 more

April 06, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Newark Archdiocese officials have said they had no authority to punish [Father Kevin] Gugliotta after first hearing about allegations against him in 2003 because he was not yet a priest at the time of the alleged abuse, which had occurred in the 1980s,” according to the report.

