In UK and Ireland, some prelates, priests criticize Vatican document on same-sex blessings

April 06, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Responding to the recent CDF document stating that the Church does not have the power to bless same-sex unions, Bishop Paul Dempsey of Achonry, Ireland, said that “many have found this deeply offensive” and that many persons in homosexual relationships have “enriched the life of the Church and continue to do so in parishes across the world.”

