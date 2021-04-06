Catholic World News

Church leaders in Africa: US return to Paris climate accord could make up for ‘lost momentum’

April 06, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Oil spillage and gas flaring in the Niger Delta region creates great problems for the people living in that region,” said Nigerian Bishop Ernest Obodo. “Waterways are polluted and farmlands destroyed, leading to environmental disasters and loss of livelihoods.”

