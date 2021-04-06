Catholic World News

Retired Mexican bishop plans run for legislature

April 06, 2021

» Continue to this story on Forbes Mexico (Spanish)

CWN Editor's Note: Attorneys are examining whether Mexican law would permit Bishop Onésimo Cepeda Silva, 84, to run for a legislative seat. The prelate was Bishop of Ecatepec from 1995 until his retirement in 2012.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!