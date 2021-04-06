Catholic World News

London police halt Good Friday service, say pandemic protocols violated

April 06, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “We believe, however, that the police brutally exceeded their powers by issuing the warrant for no good reason, as all government requirements were met,” Christ the King, a Polish parish in suburban London, said in a statement following the police order. “We believe municipal police officials have been misinformed about the current place of worship guidelines.”

