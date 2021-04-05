Catholic World News

Christ, alive today, always helps begin anew, Pope preaches at Easter Vigil

April 05, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Faith is not an album of past memories; Jesus is not outdated,” Pope Francis preached during the Easter Vigil Mass, celebrated in St. Peter’s Basilica. “He walks beside you each day, in every trial you have to endure, in your deepest hopes and dreams. . . . He invites us to overcome barriers, banish prejudices and draw near to those around us every day in order to rediscover the grace of everyday life.”

