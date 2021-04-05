Catholic World News

Pope Francis celebrates Mass on Easter Sunday

April 05, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The Pontiff, in place of a homily, “led the faithful in silent prayer following the proclamation of the Gospel of John (20:1-9), which was chanted in both Latin and Greek.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!