Catholic World News

Pope celebrates surprise Holy Thursday evening Mass with ousted cardinal

April 02, 2021

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis celebrated the evening Mass of the Lord’s Supper in the chapel of Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu, who resigned in September. Members of the Focolare movement were also present, according to an Italian Vatican News report. (Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, dean of the College of Cardinals, was the principal celebrant at the Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica.)

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!