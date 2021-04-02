Catholic World News

The Eucharist is the ‘life and center of the Church,’ Cardinal Re preaches at evening Mass of Holy Thursday

April 02, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, dean of the College of Cardinals, was the principal celebrant of the Mass of the Lord’s Supper on Holy Thursday evening in St. Peter’s Basilica (video).

