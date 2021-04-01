Catholic World News

Florida bishop: Sunday Mass dispensation will cease on Pentecost

April 01, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “It’s time to come back to Mass,” said Bishop Gregory Parkes of St. Petersburg, who said he will issue specific dispensations based on “age, infirmity, underlying conditions or fear.” “It’s time to come back to church, it’s time to come home.”

