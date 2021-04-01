Catholic World News

Pope’s April prayer intention: fundamental rights

April 01, 2021

» Continue to this story on Pope's Worldwide Prayer Network

CWN Editor's Note: The Pope’s prayer intention for March, disseminated by the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network (Apostleship of Prayer), is “for those who risk their lives while fighting for fundamental rights under dictatorships, authoritarian regimes and even in democracies in crisis.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!