Canada’s assisted suicide law could especially harm indigenous peoples, group warns

April 01, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Suicide rates among the Inuit already “range from five to 25 times the Canadian average,” according to the report, and the assisted suicide law could exacerbate the situation.

