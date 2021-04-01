Catholic World News

Church in Philippines marks 500th anniversary of first Mass

April 01, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Father Pedro de Valderrama, who are part of Ferdinand Magellan’s voyage around the world, celebrated the first Mass on Philippine soil on Easter Sunday 1521.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

