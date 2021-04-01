Catholic World News

Vatican releases children’s meditations for Pope’s Good Friday Way of the Cross

April 01, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis asked members of an Umbrian scout group and a Roman parish (Holy Martyrs of Uganda) to write the meditations.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!