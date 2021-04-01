Catholic World News

‘A new sign of hope’: Canadian bishops issue Easter message

April 01, 2021

» Continue to this story on CCCB

CWN Editor's Note: “This Easter, perhaps more than ever, there is good reason to be hopeful in our faith and to live a true Christian realism where we clearly acknowledge the reality of our present situation with all its lights and shadows,” said Archbishop Richard Gagnon of Winnipeg, president of the bishops’ conference.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!