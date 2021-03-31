Catholic World News

Defiant Irish priest will not pay fine for celebrating Mass

March 31, 2021

» Continue to this story on Irish Catholic

CWN Editor's Note: An Irish priest who has already been fined for celebrating Mass reports that he was again harassed by police on Sunday. “They intimidated me, and they intimidated the people,” says Father P.J. Hughes. He insists that he will not pay a fine. “They can put me in jail if they want,” he says.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!