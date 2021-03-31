Catholic World News

Myanmar: demonstrations continue; over 500 killed

March 31, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: More than 500 protesters have been killed by troops in Myanmar, and over 2,500 arrested, but the pro-democracy demonstrations continue. Government planes have carried out raids against villages controlled by opposition forces. Two thousand people have reportedly been turned back at the border with Thailand as they tried to escape the violence.

